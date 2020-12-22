The Pike County General Health District released its latest update on Monday regarding the state of COVID-19 in Pike County. According to statistics released by the Health District, there have now been 1,292 total cases reported in the county since the pandemic began and there are 131 active cases in the county currently. Of the 1,292 total cases, 712 have been reported in females and 580 have been in males. There are currently nine individuals in the county which are being hospitalized due to the virus. There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in Pike County.
The 10th death was reported by the Health District on Monday, “The Pike County General Health District is reporting its tenth COVID-19 related death. The deceased individual was a male, in his 70’s, and passed away at the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one. As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure. No other information will be released at this time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.