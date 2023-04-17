The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Thursday and discussed the possibilities of generators, for the county engineer’s office and the Pike County Government Center, with Kris Ruggles from Strand Associates.
Ruggles had reviewed the electric bills for both locations and determined that a 45 kilowatt (KW) generator would be the best bet for the engineer’s office.
“No more electricity than they use, I assumed to be able to run everything, that took into account their maximum bill plus 10 percent,” Ruggles said. “The last bid that we got in on a 45 KW was about a year ago and it was $125,000.”
Ruggles said if he was to project inflation for 18 months and add the automatic transfer switch to the cost of the project, the county may have a total project cost of $190,000.
“What if there is a big snow? Things happen at the A-Plant,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said. “We have to get vehicles out there. We have got to clean the roads.”
“You don’t need it until you need it,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said.
For the Government Center, Ruggles recommended a 250 KW generator.
“We included a 35 percent contingency, not knowing what your transfer switch and your power in (into the building) is going to look like,” Ruggles said. “There could be a hefty bill from AEP to get hooked up.”
Ruggles estimated a total cost of the Government Center project to be $675,000. Ruggles said for the two projects together he would plan to spend $800,000.
“The design is not that tough. It’s pretty straight forward,” Ruggles said. “The biggest challenge is the time it takes to wait on AEP. They drag it out and we spend a lot of time trying to communicate with them.”
When it came to deciding which agency’s grant to utilize, the commissioners decided on a grant through the Department of Homeland Security.
“Homeland Security, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), and those types of grants are not ones I typically deal with,” Ruggles said. “I haven’t done them before. I expect they are like most of the other federal grants. There probably isn’t that much to it. Some of those you can get engineering paid for as well.”
Ruggles did say he also knows that at least with water and sewer grants if the engineering is already done you get moved to the top of the list.
Montgomery said that Piketon Village Administrator Jennifer Chandler is “very very very successful. They are good at spending money for engineering. Anytime you ask Piketon for a project, she just starts laying them out.”
Montgomery said with Chandler’s projects the engineering is already done and ready to go.
Ruggles’ advice was if the commissioners were serious about wanting to do the generators was to get the engineering done and be ready for it.
Montgomery said that he thinks that the Department of Energy (DOE) may be willing to kick in money for this project.
“DOE is always looking to spend some money,” Montgomery said. “Anything you can tie in safety in case there was ever a situation out there (at the A-Plant).”
“If we have a huge disaster, this building (the government center) and the engineer’s are the two main ones we need to keep functional,” Chattin said.
The commissioners gave Ruggles permission to move forward looking for grants and engineering.
