The following Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW-State Route 772 slide repair – State Route 772 will be closed daily between state Route 124 and McKinney Road starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Work will occur during daytime hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for four days. Traffic will be detoured around the closure via state Route 124, U.S. 32, state Route 104, and state Route 220. Estimated completion: Friday, May 29 by 6 p.m.

Watson Road slide repair – Watson Road is reduced to one lane with traffic maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

State Route 124 bridge replacement – State Route 124 between Spicy Run Road and Latham Hill Road is reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

State Route 104 culvert replacement – State Route 104 between Loys Run Road and Ganderhook Road is reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

Pike County guardrail repair – Starting Monday, May 11 a guardrail repair project will begin on various county roads throughout Pike County. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed.

