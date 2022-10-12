GAHANNA, Ohio, October 12, 2022 — This week is National Fire Prevention Week, a time dedicated to raising awareness to potential dangers in your home. With electrical hazards being a leading cause of house fires, it’s important to practice safety to protect yourself and your loved ones. These tips can help you stay safe:

Improperly installed or damaged wiring can pose a significant fire risk. Keep an eye out for these warning signs in your home, which could be early indicators of wiring concerns. Call an electrician immediately if you spot:

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments