GAHANNA, Ohio, October 12, 2022 — This week is National Fire Prevention Week, a time dedicated to raising awareness to potential dangers in your home. With electrical hazards being a leading cause of house fires, it’s important to practice safety to protect yourself and your loved ones. These tips can help you stay safe:
Improperly installed or damaged wiring can pose a significant fire risk. Keep an eye out for these warning signs in your home, which could be early indicators of wiring concerns. Call an electrician immediately if you spot:
• Flickering or dimming lights.
• Outlets that are hot.
• Burning plastic smell.
By leaving your electricity to the professionals, you can rest assured you are reducing the risk of fires caused by DIY fixes. You should never:
• Attempt to splice or reattach wires on your own.
• Consider any remodels that involve hammering or drilling into walls without first consulting an electrician.
• Try to install your own in-wall wiring for applications such as lighting.
Consider doing a “cord check” of your home to assess for potential hazards. It’s also important to:
• Never run cords under carpeting, bedding or other flammable materials and make sure no cords are pinched or pressed under another surface (under a chair, leg of the couch, etc.).
• Discard broken or damaged cords and never splice two cords together.
• Never overload your outlets.
If your home has a fuse box, be sure to practice the following when working on or around the fuse box:
• To prevent electric shock, turn off all appliances on the circuit before changing a fuse.
• Make sure your hands are dry when changing a fuse, and never change a fuse while standing on a wet surface (puddle, in the rain, etc.).
• Always screw fuses in as tight as you can.
Changing a lightbulb incorrectly is more of an electrical danger than you might think. Stay safe and keep the following in mind:
• Before changing a bulb, turn off the main power source—turning off the light switch doesn't stop the flow of electricity to the bulb.
• Removing a bulb should be easy. If it’s not, use a thick glove to grip and unscrew the bulb, being extra careful not to apply too much pressure, which could shatter the glass.
• Check your fixture’s power rating to ensure you are using the correct bulb wattage.
