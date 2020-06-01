PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Feb. 26, 2020
Charles R. Woolridge - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within 10 years. Defendant shall continue alcohol/drug counseling. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days. License suspended from Dec. 17, 2019 through Dec. 16, 2020.
Mylaila M. Lowman - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; case re-filed due to defendant's name being misspelled. No cost to defendant.
Debra L. Fooce - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Joshua A. Cook - Menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Lindsay Woolridge and Donald Cook and shall stay away from the premises located at 309 W. Third Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. The defendant may have contact with Lindsay Woolridge and Donald Cook and may go around 309 W. Third Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690 within seven days after the defendant's release from jail, only if accompanied by a uniformed law enforcement officer, in order to obtain the defendant's clothes and personal effects. $100 in court costs. 11 jail days.
Joshua A. Cook - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Stuart L. Salmon Jr. - Domestic violence and criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.). Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Brooklyn Staley and shall stay away from the premises located at the apartments on Wikle Drive, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Susan E. Jenkins - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Cheryl Rohrer - Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine.
Feb. 27, 2020
Timothy J. Henson - Marked lanes and open container. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $60 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 28, 2020
Danny A. Graham - Persistent disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. Three years standard probation. Defenant shall undergo domestic violence counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Makayla Palmer, Autumn Palmer, and Rhonda Mowers, except subject to a domestic relations court order for child visitation purposes only. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 5352 Long Fork Road, Lot 9, Piketon, Ohio 45661.
Danny L. Graham - Assault and child endangerment. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Arin K. Sodaro - Failure to register dog. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Case was waived by defendant. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Pebble Township
Tracts: Lavon Moore, Amy Rebecca Smith, Walter Moore, Doug Smith, and Amy M. Smith to Amy Rebecca Smith and Connor D. Smith. Quit Claim Deed. Jan. 16, 2020.
Tracts: John Matthew Cool and Patricia Ann Cool to Scott Fredrick Cool and Michael John Cool. Quit Claim Deed. Jan. 17, 2020.
1.868 acres: Forrest Ray Hardee to Calen Martin. Warranty Deed. Jan. 21, 2020.
3.403 acres: Great Faith Ministries Intl. Inc. to Crystal Wolfe. Quit Claim Deed. Jan. 29, 2020.
Lot 29 Mountain View Acres: Scott Rickards and Sheridan Rickards to Codey R. Haynes and Carey Haynes. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 14, 2020.
3.369 acres, also Ross County: Heather Needs, Heather Scott and Kyle Needs to Heather Needs and Kyle Needs. Quit Claim Deed. Feb. 20, 2020.
3 tracts: Renee T. Morkassel and Renee Morkassel to Gerald N. Morkassel. Quit Claim Deed. Feb. 25, 2020.
3 tracts: Gerald N. Morkassel, Rhonda Morkassel, and Gerald Morkassel to Gerald N. Morkassel and Rhonda Morkassel. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 25, 2020.
8.088 acres, also 14.7283 acres: Carl Ray to Brandon C. Leffler. Warranty Deed. Feb. 25, 2020.
Marion Township
3.74 acres: Teresa J. Campbell, Terri Campbell, Teresa Alley and Henry Alley to Nathan Peachey and Amanda Peachey. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 4, 2020.
0.52 acres, also 1.731 acres: Harry D. Wheeler, Violet Wheeler, Harry D. Wheeler Trustee and Harry D. Wheeler Trust to Allen E. Pope and Sara E. Pope. Warranty Deed. Feb. 6, 2020.
2.4534 acres: Marcus E. Williams, Barbara Williams, Elizabeth Rehim, Elizabeth Houston, and Tony Houston to Marcus E. Williams and Barbara Williams. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 26, 2020.
1.002 acres, also 0.2217 acres: Oma Jean Kallner to Harold L. Glenn. Warranty Deed. Feb. 28, 2020.
