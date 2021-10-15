1. More COVID-19 deaths reported by Health District
WAVERLY- Two additional deaths were reported by the Pike County General Health District this week, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 68.
The two individuals were a male in his 50s and another male in his 70s. Since the beginning of the month, 10 COVID-19 related deaths have been announced by the district.
2. New Fair Board members announced
PIKETON- On Monday evening, the Pike County Fairgrounds held its 2021 Fair Board Election.
Selected by voters were Jared Allman, Brandon Greene, Zach Jones, Ryan Knight, Dennis Martin, Mike Rowe, and Wayne Smith.
Other members of the board include Mike Carter, Carla Salisbury, Bonnie Ward, Lyle Ricer, Cody Robbins, Matt Crace, Mick Wooldridge, Matt Smith, Jim Bond, Mary Conley, Joe Crace, Jay Whitmore, Wes Davis, and Randy McClay
3. Oct. 17 in History
On Oct. 17, 1933, Due to rising anti-Semitism and anti-intellectualism in Hitler's Germany, Albert Einstein immigrated to the United States. He makes his new home in Princeton, N.J. On Oct. 17, 1989, The worst earthquake in 82 years struck the San Francisco bay area minutes before the start of a World Series game there. The earthquake registers 6.9 on the Richter scale--67 are killed and damage is estimated at $10 billion.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
