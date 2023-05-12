CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a realignment project on C.R. 36 in Pike County.
PIK-36-4.35 (PID 117094) It is proposed to realign the intersection of C.R. 36 (Pleasant Hill Rd.) and S.R. 220. The project is located in Pee Pee Township in Pike County.
The project will require approximately 1.407 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located in residential lawns and a forested hillside.
The project will require approximately 0.214 acres of temporary right-of-way. The temporary right-of-way is located in residential lawns and a forested hillside.
S.R. 220 will be open for the duration of the project.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
C.R. 36 will be closed for the duration of the project.
The detour will be Pleasant Hill Rd. to T.R. 407 to T.R. 429 to Clines Chapel Road Prosperity Road to S.R. 220 to Pleasant Hill Road. The detour is approximately 6 miles.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% Local.
The environmental commitment date is July 31. The project is currently expected to be awarded April 15, 2024.
Written comments should be submitted by June 12, 2023, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or e-mailed to Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.