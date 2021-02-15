PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT
Jan. 4, 2021
Amber G. Ooten - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. No operator’s license. Guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Angel Atencio - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
PIKE COUNTY COURT
Jan. 11, 2021
Sebastian T. S. Gray - Menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
William L. Jones - Fugitive from justice. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant has been transported to New York. No cost to defendant.
Charles B. Snow - License forfeit. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Charles B. Snow - No operator’s license and fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
William A. Miller II - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
William A. Miller II - Driving under suspension violation. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jan. 13, 2021
Caleb T. Watkins - Domestic violence, violation of protection order, resisting arrest, license forfeit, and no operator’s license. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Caleb T. Watkins - Disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall undergo anger management counseling. $100 in court costs.
Matthew S. Tilley - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Jessica Jordan. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 12223 State Route 124. $100 in court costs.
Samantha A. Turner - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsibility Act. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
