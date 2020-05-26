WAVERLY MAYOR’S COURT
Feb. 4 through March 3, 2020
Ford W. Arp of Kingston, Tenn. - Failure to file taxes. Dismissed at Pike County Court. $95 in court costs.
Amanda M. Beekman of Piketon - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.
Jean M. Blanton of Piketon - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Sierra G. Bowles of Waverly - Possession of controlled substance. Pled no contest. Dismissed.
James G. Bowman of Waverly - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Melody A. Combs of Piketon - Petty theft (2X). Pled no contest. Convicted. Criminal trespass and failure to appear. Dismissed. $185 in fines. $95 in court costs. Probation in lieu of jail time.
James E. Conley - No driver’s license. Dismissed.
Brian D. Creasman of Piketon - Drug paraphernalia and persisting disorderly conduct. Dismissed.
Ruth A. Davis of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 fine. $95 in court costs. $50 in other costs.
Adrian M. Gallimore of Ray - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. Leaving the scene of an accident. Dismissed. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Mark L. Garrison of Sabina - Drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $145 fine. $95 in court costs.
Andrew T. Gibson of Chillicothe - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 fine. $95 in court costs. $4.35 in other fees.
Alauna C. Haddox of Waverly - Possession of controlled substance. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.
Bonita D. Hopkins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled guilty. Convicted. $50 fine. $95 in court costs. $2.85 in other fees.
Justin C. Hoskins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.
Sharon K. Hoskins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.
Lori C. Jenkins of Jackson - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.
William L. Lemity III of Columbus - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
James R. Lykins II of Oak Hill - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.
Bobby J. Lyons of Waverly - No driver’s license. Pled guilty. Convicted. $25 fine. $95 in court costs.
Michael D. Manbevers I of Piketon - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Tyler D. Massie of Franklin Furnace - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees.
Ronald L. Mays of Beaver - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Joseph J. McIntyre of Franklin Furnace - Reckless operation — willful and OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. $350 fine. $95 in court costs.
Shane T. Nichols of Peebles - OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. OVI — Breath >.08<.17. Dismissed. $500 fine. $95 in court costs.
Tyler C. Pinkerton of Grove City - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Luke A. Shear of Trimble - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Jason M. Shoemaker of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Brooklynn R. Staley of Waverly - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $145 fine. $95 in court costs.
Annabella M. Swann of Londonderry - Possession of controlled substance and endangering children. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.
Charles M. Thomas of Lucasville - Criminal mischief. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees.
Anthony B. Tully of Sardinia - Driving under suspension — license forfeit. Dismissed. $95 in court costs.
Dustin Underwood of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Tresa Ward of Waverly - Failure to withhold — employee monthly (10X). Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.
Rusty C. Weeks of Lucasville - Criminal mischief. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $95 in court costs.
Danny R. Wicker Jr. of Piketon - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Brook L. Williams of Waverly - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Malcolm A. Willis of Piqua - Possession of controlled substance and operating under suspension. Dismissed. Petty theft and no driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $285 in fines. $95 in court costs.
