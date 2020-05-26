WAVERLY MAYOR’S COURT

Feb. 4 through March 3, 2020

Ford W. Arp of Kingston, Tenn. - Failure to file taxes. Dismissed at Pike County Court. $95 in court costs.

Amanda M. Beekman of Piketon - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.

Jean M. Blanton of Piketon - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Sierra G. Bowles of Waverly - Possession of controlled substance. Pled no contest. Dismissed.

James G. Bowman of Waverly - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Melody A. Combs of Piketon - Petty theft (2X). Pled no contest. Convicted. Criminal trespass and failure to appear. Dismissed. $185 in fines. $95 in court costs. Probation in lieu of jail time.

James E. Conley - No driver’s license. Dismissed.

Brian D. Creasman of Piketon - Drug paraphernalia and persisting disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Ruth A. Davis of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 fine. $95 in court costs. $50 in other costs.

Adrian M. Gallimore of Ray - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. Leaving the scene of an accident. Dismissed. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Mark L. Garrison of Sabina - Drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $145 fine. $95 in court costs.

Andrew T. Gibson of Chillicothe - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 fine. $95 in court costs. $4.35 in other fees.

Alauna C. Haddox of Waverly - Possession of controlled substance. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.

Bonita D. Hopkins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled guilty. Convicted. $50 fine. $95 in court costs. $2.85 in other fees.

Justin C. Hoskins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.

Sharon K. Hoskins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.

Lori C. Jenkins of Jackson - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.

William L. Lemity III of Columbus - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

James R. Lykins II of Oak Hill - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.

Bobby J. Lyons of Waverly - No driver’s license. Pled guilty. Convicted. $25 fine. $95 in court costs.

Michael D. Manbevers I of Piketon - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Tyler D. Massie of Franklin Furnace - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees.

Ronald L. Mays of Beaver - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Joseph J. McIntyre of Franklin Furnace - Reckless operation — willful and OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. $350 fine. $95 in court costs.

Shane T. Nichols of Peebles - OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. OVI — Breath >.08<.17. Dismissed. $500 fine. $95 in court costs.

Tyler C. Pinkerton of Grove City - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Luke A. Shear of Trimble - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Jason M. Shoemaker of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Brooklynn R. Staley of Waverly - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $145 fine. $95 in court costs.

Annabella M. Swann of Londonderry - Possession of controlled substance and endangering children. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.

Charles M. Thomas of Lucasville - Criminal mischief. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees.

Anthony B. Tully of Sardinia - Driving under suspension — license forfeit. Dismissed. $95 in court costs.

Dustin Underwood of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Tresa Ward of Waverly - Failure to withhold — employee monthly (10X). Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.

Rusty C. Weeks of Lucasville - Criminal mischief. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $95 in court costs.

Danny R. Wicker Jr. of Piketon - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Brook L. Williams of Waverly - Driving under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.

Malcolm A. Willis of Piqua - Possession of controlled substance and operating under suspension. Dismissed. Petty theft and no driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $285 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Load comments