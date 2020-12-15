Camp Creek Township will be holding a food bank for Camp Creek residents only on Dec. 19th and 20th from 9am until 4pm. For more information or to request delivery, contact Donnie Dyke at (740)-493-8247 or Dave Kinnison at (740)- 776-8566.
