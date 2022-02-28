1. DOE holding virtual meeting regarding X-326 process building demolition
The U.S. Department of Energy will hold its third set in a series of virtual meetings to discuss environmental data from air monitoring at the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon.
On Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m., DOE will discuss recent real-time and co-located results as the X-326 process building demolition continues. Those wishing to attend can do so by visiting www.portsvirtualevent.com and are told to submit their questions to ports-demo-questions@ppp.gov
2. AAA: Pump prices rise amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is one cent higher this week at $3.360 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.360
Average price during the week of Feb. 22, 2022 $3.357
Average price during the week of March 1, 2021 $2.727
3. March 2 in History
On March 2, 1904, Theodor Seuss Geisel [Dr. Seuss], author of numerous children's books including The Cat in the Hat and Green Eggs and Ham was born. On March 2, 1917, Congress passed the Jones Act making Puerto Rico a territory of the United States and making the inhabitants U.S. citizens. On March 2, 1955, Claudette Colvin refused to give up her seat in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks‘ famous arrest for the same offense. On March 2, 1974, A grand jury in Washington, D.C. concluded that President Nixon was indeed involved in the Watergate cover-up.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
