The Workforce & Business Development Program had the privilege of hosting a field trip to the Holocaust & Humanity Center at the Cincinnati Museum of Natural History & Science on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, for the Comprehensive Case Management Employment Program’s (CCMEP) Youth participants.
In addition to a guided tour through the Humanity Center, the Youth had the opportunity to explore all of the exhibits the museum had to offer including the Cincinnati History Museum (featuring a miniature model of downtown Cincinnati from the early part of the century). The tour also included the rich history of the Union Station Terminal which serves as the location of the museum.
The Youth also had the opportunity to view an exclusive exhibit dedicated to space exploration entitled Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission. This proved to be an amazing experience, and was a first for almost everyone in the group. Many of the Youth stated that this opportunity had allowed them to view the world on a much larger scale and has helped to spark an interest in learning more about the world around them. The Youth are looking forward to the opportunity to participate in many more educational events in the coming months.
The CCMEP program provides a wide range of services to eligible participants ages 14 through 24 years of age. The program is dedicated to providing comprehensive guidance, life skills training, and character building for the youth of Pike County. The CCMEP program operates the year-round Work Experience program which offers paid on-site work experience to youth who may or may not have a previous work history. This program provides a structured work environment for the youth to gain skills and explore their future employment goals. Each enrolled participant works closely with a comprehensive case manager who is dedicated to helping eliminate barriers to employment while helping to build a road map to success.
If you would like additional information on the CCMEP program, please feel free to contact Techia Potter, CCMEP coordinator, at (740) 289-2371 ext. 7086.
