WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
Sept. 3, 2019
Aaron E. Elliott of Waverly - OVI, OVI Breath >.08<.17 and left of center restriction. Continued to Nov. 26, 2019.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
Sept. 4, 2019
Ashley Hicks - No operator's license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Driving under suspension. Dismissed.
Justin E. Foster - No operator's license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Forrest Bellomy - Keep weeds down, habitat unsanitary, remove litter. Continued for two weeks.
Anthony Collier - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Drug abuse instruments. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
David Campbell Jr. - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Dillon Manbevers - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Travis Whitman - Open container. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Rhyan C. Anderson - Reckless operation on the highway. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Text while driving. Dismiss in court.
Kathleen Yates - Keep weeds down. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Olivia Dammann - Keep weeds down. Dismiss in court.
Jackie Lemaster - Keep weeds down. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Katelyn Thompson - Removal of litter. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Habitat unsanitary. Dismiss in court.
Heather Penwell - Drug abuse instruments. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Billie Jo Osborn - Controlled substance. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Sept. 3, 2019
Michael C. Winningham - Disorderly intoxication. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Sept. 4, 2019
Joshua L. Rhoton - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Ryan A. Jordan - Failure to reinstate license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
George E. Tackett - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
Joshua M. Jones - Child support suspension and no operator's license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $125 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Juan Anthony L. Nicholas - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Juan Anthony L. Nicholas - Fail to reinstate license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Juan Anthony L. Nicholas - Possess cocaine and drug trafficking. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be re-filed on long form complaint. No cost to defendant.
Steven R. Slone - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Steven R. Slone - Complicity. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Steven R. Slone - Domestic violence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Bobby Slone Jr. $100 in court costs.
Darrick A. Jenkins - Possession of drugs. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in costs.
Janai L. Justice - Theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Janai L. Justice - Resist arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay off the premises of Family Dollar in Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs.
Drake T. Conrad - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant completed distracted driving course. No cost to defendant.
Teresa D. Irvin - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant obtained valid license. No cost to defendant.
Nathan R. Bray - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Anthony W. Finley - Driving under suspension (fail/reinstate), fictitious registration and no eye protection. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. Defendant obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
Jason Butterbaugh - Driving under suspension - child support. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
