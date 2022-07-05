In the words of American author Mark Twain, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
Nestled deep in the southern Ohio hills of Scioto County where the woods are thick and the hollows long, a local man has built a successful business that began with a simple hammer, an anvil and a forge that he built himself using a metal coffee can.
Carter Conley Ironworks, the lifelong dream of Josh Carter, has blossomed into a successful business and his creations have been shipped all over the country and beyond. His business slogan reads, “Forging dreams into reality with hard work and hot iron.”
“I’m an artist blacksmith. I make functional art,” explained Carter, who spend part of his childhood living in Waverly. “I like making pretty things. I like making things that people can look at and feel the quality in their hands while they are using it, and remember that someone made it — not in a factory or a sweatshop, but someone in the hills of rural Ohio made this.”
The dream of becoming a blacksmith has been many years in the making. Going to living history museums as a young man through school field trips and outings with the Boy Scouts gave Carter the opportunity to watch other blacksmiths in action. He was always really enthused and excited about it. The blacksmiths he was watching noticed and always took the time to talk to him.
“For most people, even if they thought it was neat, it was very base-level. They didn’t have the desire to truly learn. When they went home that night, they weren’t thinking about the blacksmith that day. The other kids were thinking about the funnel cake they ate or the ice cream they got,” said Carter. “I was just thinking, ‘Wow. Watching them move the metal and turn construction grade material was amazing.’ It was mesmerizing.”
As a teenager, Carter put that dream aside. In the meantime, he pursued music.
“I’m a singer/songwriter. I have been for a long time ... way longer than I have been blacksmithing,” said Carter. “I started writing country/western songs under the stage name Carter Conley as an homage to my late grandfather. It stuck.”
At the time, he was living in Portsmouth and began doing some blacksmithing work in his garage. Living in a neighborhood was limiting, so he returned to the hills of Scioto County in the Lucasville area to follow his dream.
“I moved back to the country without any neighbors or other influences around. I became my true self and became who I was meant to be — a good old country boy who is not afraid of hard work or getting dirty,” said Carter.
“I’m completely self-taught other than books and YouTube. I would love to have time to go learn and be taught by other masters. You have to do the best with what you have. Once I learned the basics, very rarely do I have to go look something up. You see in your head what shape you need something to be. Then you look around your shop for the tool that will make that shape. If I don’t have it, I will make it.”
It also took a big leap of faith for Carter to make the decision to go down this path.
“That’s a big part of it: having faith. I never had faith in myself before. Honestly, the business side of it wasn’t a dream. The dream was to be a blacksmith. I realized how time-consuming it was, and realized if I wasn’t going to do this as a business, I was going to need a very lucrative job to be able to afford the tooling,” explained Carter.
According to Carter, a huge part of blacksmithing is making your own tools, which goes back to the days when every town had a blacksmith. Tools are made from items that others would deem junk, such as rusty coil springs from a scrapyard or old lawn mower blades.
“If you don’t have the time and talent to make your own tools, you’re going to spend thousands and thousands of dollars on tools all the time. You’ll constantly need a new tool, so I couldn’t do that. I had to make this work, so I set out with a chunk of (legally obtained) railroad track and a dream, and it just went on from there,” said Carter.
“The blacksmiths in the olden days were the king of tradesmen, because the carpenter and the stonemason went to the blacksmith to get their tools made. Those people couldn’t make their own tools. The blacksmith could make the tools for the carpenter, the bricklayer, the mason and all these different trades and crafts. I’ve made many of my tools that I use.”
To create his works of art, Carter purchases steel from an industrial steelyard, which mainly sells to welders, fabricators, and construction companies.
“I turn that very same structural steel into art with primitive methods,” he said. “Almost everything I do is done at the anvil, at the vise, or at the swage block (a block containing grooves and holes of various sizes for shaping items).”
Fire pokers and S-Hooks of various designs and styles have become his “bread and butter” items. Examples of other work include sculptures such as crosses and floral designs, napkin rings and holders, under-cabinet paper towel holders, flint strikers, bottle openers, hair pins, jewelry trees, door pulls, plant, hat and coat hangers, saw blade bowls, and more.
Carter opened his Etsy store in January 2019, and after a year and a half into the business, he already had a waiting list for his items.
“I hear a lot of people say there are no wrongs in blacksmithing. That’s not true. You can tell from the results. I tell people all of the time that blacksmithing is a craft that requires constant self correction,” said Carter.
“Stay humble. You’ve never arrived. Yes, I run a successful business, but that does not mean I have arrived. I’m just a guy who works really hard, and I’m okay to admit when I mess up and fix it.”
Each day of work is a step forward.
“If you put in the work and spend enough time at the anvil, you will keep progressing daily. That has been my goal to progress daily. That’s why I love when people come to me with really cool project ideas. They are happier than I am once they receive the item. I’m my own worst critic.”
Carter’s story can serve as inspiration for others who might be considering pursuing a dream business of their own.
“I’m more fulfilled than I’ve ever been,” he said. “When I am having a bad day, I read reviews of my work from doctors and lawyers to ranchers and farm hands. It makes me feel good that strangers from all over the world love my work.”
Carter describes himself as an artist-blacksmith, musician, and singer songwriter from rural Appalachia.
“I’ve had several people message me and say, ‘Because you are from the rural hills of Ohio is why we came to you.’ That’s why most of my clients come to me. You are making something for them, especially if it is a commissioned piece. You are making something to their specifications because they came to you and saw what you have done in the past, and they wanted to be part of that story,” said Carter.
“It is the story. I’m not just selling the work. I’m selling the story. It is an American bootstrap story. I started with nothing. I have built it into a successful business against all odds, and I can’t help but think God has a huge part in that.
“I started claiming Christ on my business page. That was an act of faith. Because in our society and the social climate, that could have been very detrimental in a very bad way. I decided to put it out there, and the blessings have been overwhelming.”
All in all, each day that Carter can spend blacksmithing is a blessing.
“I am not the best artist in the world, but the reactions to my work keeps me going,” he said. “I wake up tired, and go to bed tired. But when I kick off my boots at the end of the day, I can go to sleep knowing that I put in a good day’s work and not everybody has that.”
To contact Carter, he can be reached via email at CarterConleyIronworks@gmail.com, as well as through Facebook or Etsy.
