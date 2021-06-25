Naturalist Programs Archery, Every Friday at 4 p.m.
Try your hand at a new outdoor skill or join us to show off your precision shooting. Meet at the Nature Center archery range. All equipment provided.
Biggest Day Hike
Join the Buckeye Trail Association and Naturalist Jenny in celebration of National Trails Day by hiking 3 miles of the Buckeye Trail. The goal is that hikers will cover the entire loop around Ohio in one day! Meet at the Backpack Trail Parking lot on St. Rt. 125 at 8 am.
Can U Kayak
Every Thursday at 4 p.m.
Join us at Turkey Creek Boat Ramp for a short shore-side lesson, then put your skills to the test on the lake. All equipment supplied.
Creek Crawl
Every Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Investigate the tiny creatures living under rocks, the animals tell the story of the stream. Wear old clothes and shoes and be prepared to get wet and dirty. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Destination Yoga
11a.m. Join Yoga Rebecca at the Nature Center Parking Lot for a peaceful outdoor yoga practice. Bring a mat and a playful spirit. $9 donation recommended.
Shawnee Butterfly Count
Sun., June 27, 9:30am at the lodge parking lot for an all-day expedition observing and counting butterflies for the North American Butterfly Association. Pack a lunch and dress in layers.
Trail Trek
Meet at the Nature Center at 9 am to explore one of the beautiful trails in the region. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Nature Center Hours: Wed.-Sat. 12-3 p.m.
Visit with a naturalist at the quaint A-Frame Nature Center and historic CCC cabin near the Turkey Creek Boat Ramp for more information on trails, local attractions, to learn about local wildlife and much more.
Lodge Specials
Check the website for specials and add-ons.
A Great Ohio Lodge Property | Shawnee Lodge & Conference Center (shawneeparklodge.com)
In the Dining Room
Friday night: All-you-can-eat Catfish
Saturday night: Prime Rib Special For More Information about the programs in this release or other fun things to do in the area Shawnee State Park Office: 740-858-6652 www.facebook.com/ShawneeStatePark
Naturalists: Jenny.Richards@dnr.state.oh.us
Portsmouth Scioto County Visitors Bureau 740-353-1116, ohiorivertourism.org
Adams County Visitors Bureau 877-232-6764, www.adamscountytravel.org
