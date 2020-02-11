NASHVILLE, TN (02/07/2020) — Trevecca Nazarene University has named Michael Miller of Waverly to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, undergraduates must attain a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.

