Fluor-BWXT (FBP) employees are celebrating a significant safety milestone, surpassing 4 million work hours without a lost-time injury at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Portsmouth site.
“This is a remarkable accomplishment for everyone on the PORTS team and it is especially impressive when we consider how much work we have done here while balancing safety on a daily basis,” said JD Dowell, Site Project Director. “This does not happen by accident, and I want to thank each and every one of our employees for their personal dedication to being safe. Their continued effort to keep safety a priority on and off site is appreciated and highly valued at Fluor-BWXT.”
This is the first time for Fluor-BWXT employees to reach four million work hours without a lost-time injury at the Portsmouth site. The focus on safety starts with daily reminders for all employees, keeping them informed about any changes as well as important reminders to help them work safely through the day. Every employee is also a member of a safety work group that meets regularly to allow employees to bring up concerns and make safety improvements.
Fluor-BWXT policies, procedures and initiatives are aimed at ensuring that each of the nearly 2,000 FBP employees and contract workers goes home safely every day.
“Four million hours without a lost-time injury is a fantastic milestone,” said Duane McLane, ESH&Q Director. “This achievement is an accomplishment by the workforce, safety work groups, supervision, and Safer Together programs. It is rewarding to see the dedication to our safety goals and reaching this level of success.”
