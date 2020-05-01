Waverly Spring Clean-up will be a bit different this year, with dumpsters being set up at the Waverly Street Department rather than curbside pick-up.
"We will not be doing curb side pick-up this year, but residents can bring items to the dumpsters from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily," Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton stated on his Facebook page. " I have heard some requests to put dumpsters at multiple locations throughout the town. All locations mentioned do not belong to the village. In the past people have dug through dumpsters and thrown stuff out all around them, making a huge mess for the crews to clean up. People have also brought construction waste, etc. in from the county and filled dumpsters at our expense. We need to have a central location so we can control the site better. Rumpke will be pulling dumpsters as needed from that area."
Kempton also mentioned that Street Superintendent Dean Knight is planning to restart brush pick-up on Fridays.
The Waverly Street Department is located at 9040 State Route 220, Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.