1. 2022 RCT Training Class to be celebrated
The United Steelworkers Local and the Tony Mazzocchi Center are pleased to announce the 2022 Radiological Control Technician (RCT) Training Class. Over 40 applicants from the region competed for a spot in the program, and 20 students were selected through a competitive process.
USW Local will hold a Welcome Reception on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the USW Local 1-689 Union Hall 2288 Wakefield Mound Rd. Piketon, Ohio 45661. Refreshments will be provided by Mid-American Conversion Services.
2. Gov. DeWine announces Super Bowl Sunday as Cincinnati Bengals Day
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier this week that Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, will be recognized as Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio.
"I wish the Bengals luck as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend," DeWine said. "They have had a great season and hopefully they can win once more to bring home Ohio's first Super Bowl championship and tenth NFL title!"
3. Feb. 13 in History
On Feb. 13, 1920, The Negro National League, the first black baseball league, was established by Rube Foster. On Feb. 13, 1936, the first social security checks were put in the mail. On Feb. 13, 1949, A mob burned a radio station in Ecuador after the broadcast of H.G. Wells' "War of the Worlds." On Feb. 13, 1968, The United States sent 10,500 more combat troops to Vietnam. On Feb. 13, 1970, General Motors was reportedly redesigning automobiles to run on unleaded fuel.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
