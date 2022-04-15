JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Following vandalism at the Old Omega Cemetery earlier this week, a local memorial service has taken on the role of its cleanup.
The news broke of the vandalism following social media posts on Monday evening. According to a Facebook post from Valerie Stanley Mustard, a total of 55 gravestones were knocked down and several others were vandalized following the incident.
Respondents to the post asked why someone would do such a thing and called for swift action in finding the offenders. Trebel Memorial Service, a 150 year-plus Waverly-based headstone company, also responded via social media.
“Family and friends of loved ones effected by the vandalism at Omega Cemetery, we are so sorry for what you are experiencing,” their Facebook post reads. “We are heartbroken for you. We at Treber Memorial would like to help.”
The service asked those wishing to reset the headstones could do so by calling their office. Their work is being done at no cost to those affected.
A $3,000 reward is available for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the crime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.