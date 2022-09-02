courthouse

Any plans to renovate or replace the Pike County Courthouse, located the corner of Market Street and Second Street in Waverly, were put on hold by the Pike County Commissioners citing budget concerns concerning EMS service and other issues.

 Bret Bevens/File Photo

At the July 21 meeting the Pike County Commissioners, general manager and vice president Michael G. Meyer and account executive John Ferragonio, from Remington & Vernick Engineers, came in and discussed with the commissioners plans for the courthouse.

Ferragonio returned the panel Thursday morning to touch base with the commissioners and let them know the finalized report from Meyer would be sent in next week.

