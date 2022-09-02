Any plans to renovate or replace the Pike County Courthouse, located the corner of Market Street and Second Street in Waverly, were put on hold by the Pike County Commissioners citing budget concerns concerning EMS service and other issues.
At the July 21 meeting the Pike County Commissioners, general manager and vice president Michael G. Meyer and account executive John Ferragonio, from Remington & Vernick Engineers, came in and discussed with the commissioners plans for the courthouse.
Ferragonio returned the panel Thursday morning to touch base with the commissioners and let them know the finalized report from Meyer would be sent in next week.
Ferragonio asked the commissions if they had any thoughts or questions for him or his team.
“We have had some discussion about where we’re going; rebuild, replace, do nothing,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said.
The number to redo the courthouse and bring it up to code stands between four million and six million dollars. Ferrangonio quoted $16 million at the last meeting to build “another” courthouse, just like the one that is there now.
“The scariest number actually is the number you threw out,” commissioner Tony Mongtomery said to Ferragonio. “To be honest. I think it’s a little hgh.” Montgomery said.
“Now to replace that building, that way; that’s a big big number. But to replace that building with a qualified building to do what work and business is done there I think we can do it a lot cheaper. We want a nice building. The county deserves a nice building, but it doesn’t have to be historic looking with a bell tower.”
“Right now we haven’t identified and looked at anything and said we want to see this changed,” commissioner Jerry Miller said. “The fact is Pike County is facing some pretty substantial budget issues that we weren’t two weeks ago.”
Miller explained that Pike County’s EMS service, which is provided by MedCare term expires in February and MedCare has relayed to the county that they wish not to provide service past the termination date.
“The bottom line is we are going to have some expense, one way or another, coming in the next six to eight months,” Miller said, “We had some things pop up, that in particular, that we’re going to have to figure out.”
Miller said he realized the need at the courthouse, but the EMS situation has put the county in a really tough spot.
“We’re going to have to keep patching and limping along until the picture comes a little clearer with what we’re going to do with Pike County’s EMS service,” Miller said.
Montgomery said that he was interested in seeing the final report, but agreed that other things would have to be cleared up before restoration decisions on the courthouse would be made.
