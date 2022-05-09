WAVERLY — The Waverly Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff's Office made arrests last week after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.
WPD received this report from Larry Mustard on Friday, May 6 that his vehicle was stolen sometime the prior day. The victim advised that he was receiving information from an individual stating the location of his stolen vehicle would be given to him for a fee of $200.
Initial investigation led to a residence on St. Ann’s Lane where one subject was identified as Rusty Mongold II and confirmed to have warrants with the Waverly Police Department, Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Further investigation assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office led to a residence on State Route 220. Two males were identified as Joseph Owens and Enoch Lawson Jr.; both confirmed to have warrants with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Mustard’s stolen vehicle was located at the residence on State Route 220. Rusty Mongold II was transferred to the custody of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Owens and Enoch Lawson Jr were both transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Further charges will be presented at Pike County Grand Jury.
Chief Winfield would like to thank the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.