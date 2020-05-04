The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides vouchers to qualified individuals age 60 and over to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from local authorized farmers at Farmer’s Markets, roadside stands, and their farms. (This program is similar to the WIC voucher program held in many of the counties.) The SFMNP is federally funded and administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA). ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio with the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) managing the program locally with the 10 counties located in its district which includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. As this is a statewide program, participants from other counties can also shop with any authorized farmer.
If you are interested in becoming an authorized farmer for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, or just want to learn more before you make a decision, the AAA7 has scheduled a training/information session. The training will be held twice – but attendance is required at only one of the sessions. Please note that you must participate in the training to become an authorized farmer.
The trainings will be held via a webinar on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. and Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 7 p.m.
Please call the AAA7’s Farmers’ Market hotline at 1-800-343-8112 or contact via e-mail at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org to leave your name and address so a packet can be mailed to you before the training dates. Further information, including instructions on how to access the webinar will be included in the packet.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org , or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org . The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7
