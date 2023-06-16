Cardo's

Cardo’s Pizzawill be donating a portion of its sales from June 19 through June 25 to Pike Outreach. Pike Outreach operates the food pantry as well as the homeless shelter, Bridgehaven.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

According to the Cardo's Pizza Facebook page, a "new tradition" is being started at Cardo's.

"Once a year for a week, we will be selling ‘Ohio Shaped’ pizzas and donating a portion of sales to a local charity," the post reads.


  

