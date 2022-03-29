1. Lucasville security guard to pay back over $6K to BWC
A Lucasville security guard, Rick Tackett, was sentenced to one month of non-reporting probation and ordered to pay restitution to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation in the amount of $6,167.89 after pleading guilty to one count of workers’ compensation fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor, on Feb. 9, 2022. BWC’s Special Investigations Unit opened an investigation after its Intelligence Unit identified Tackett potentially earned wages during periods he had received BWC disability benefits.
The investigation found Tackett knowingly and with fraudulent intent worked as a security guard for a hospital in southern Ohio while also receiving BWC disability benefits. Tackett paid the ordered restitution prior to his plea.
2. AAA: Gas prices mostly stable despite decrease in demand
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is two cents lower this week at $4.018 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $4.018
Average price during the week of March 21, 2022 $4.031
Average price during the week of March 29, 2021 $2.655
3. March 30 in History
On March 30, 1870, The 15th amendment, guaranteeing the right to vote regardless of race, passed. On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded in Washington, D.C. by John W. Hinckley Jr.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
