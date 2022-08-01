Back by popular demand, the OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting its annual Career Fair event on Wednesday, September 14th from 5:00 — 7:00 pm at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds (311 Mill Street, Piketon).

This event will feature a variety of area businesses that have multiple open positions available in the area. Positions range from customer service, general labor, and health care, to logistics, cleaning, and more. The businesses attending the event will be accepting applications and resumes on-site and will be discussing details to anyone interested in the jobs available.

