Back by popular demand, the OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting its annual Career Fair event on Wednesday, September 14th from 5:00 — 7:00 pm at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds (311 Mill Street, Piketon).
This event will feature a variety of area businesses that have multiple open positions available in the area. Positions range from customer service, general labor, and health care, to logistics, cleaning, and more. The businesses attending the event will be accepting applications and resumes on-site and will be discussing details to anyone interested in the jobs available.
This event offers local job seekers the opportunity to meet with employers from Pike, Ross, Scioto, Adams, and Jackson Counties to discuss available positions and work opportunities. To assist job seekers prepare for this opportunity, the OMJ Career Center of Pike County will be helping with updating resumes, interviewing practices, and tips at no-cost for these services.
“We have been looking forward to this event since last October,” stated Erica Jones, OMJ Career Center Supervisor. “This event has proven to be an excellent opportunity for job seekers and businesses to find out more about each other, learn about the positions available, and match job seekers’ skills to employers seeking to fill open positions.”
The Career Fair events took place last year in May and October which resulted in a total of over 160 job seekers in attendance and over 74 businesses participating.
This event is open to the public and requires no cost to attend. Doors open to the public at 5:00 pm. For more information, please contact the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at (740) 289 — 2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org or pikeonestop.org. Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information.
