PIKETON — Fluor-BWXT (FBP) recently donated $25,000 to the Piketon Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) for economic development. The CIC, a private non-profit organization and the economic development arm of the Village of Piketon, is buying dilapidated properties for redevelopment and resale.
FBP Steering Group Chairman Tim Poe said the grant represents a unique opportunity to make a lasting difference.
“We are excited to be part of the economic growth opportunities in the Village of Piketon,” Poe said. “The CIC plans to restore properties in the Village that will generate tax revenue and potentially new jobs.”
As part of Fluor-BWXT’s Community Commitment, significant economic investments are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with the Joint Economic Diversification Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO).
The goal is to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Since 2011, FBP has provided more than $4.5 million dollars in economic grants — creating and retaining approximately 2,500 jobs in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties.
For more information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.
