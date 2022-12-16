The Ohio Education Association recently held its annual conference in Dayton, Ohio. During the regional lunches, ceremonies were held for award winners.

Receiving the 2022 Southeast Regional Service Award, Distinguished Citizen for Art Education, was Southern Ohio muralist Pamela Kellough. Pamela was recognized for her years of dedicated service to the arts in Southeast Ohio. She has not only painted a number of murals, but has taught numerous school children and community members about the art of mural painting.


