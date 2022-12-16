The Ohio Education Association recently held its annual conference in Dayton, Ohio. During the regional lunches, ceremonies were held for award winners.
Receiving the 2022 Southeast Regional Service Award, Distinguished Citizen for Art Education, was Southern Ohio muralist Pamela Kellough. Pamela was recognized for her years of dedicated service to the arts in Southeast Ohio. She has not only painted a number of murals, but has taught numerous school children and community members about the art of mural painting.
Kellough added to a mural painted at Jasper Elementary.
Nominator for the award, Samantha Elmer Walls, a Jasper Elementary Art Educator wrote, “Pam took the time, while adding her jungle animals and foliage to our mural, to explain her process and educate the students while she worked! She would get in conversation with our 600 students that she would pull away from her painting to converse with them. I think this an experience that many of our students will be impacted with for the rest of their lives.”
Pamela brings with her many accolades, including being a guest lecturer at Columbus College of Art and Design, speaking to students about career opportunities, and what it takes to be a muralist. She has been working with the Adams County Art Association to build a mural trail through Adams County.
OAEA Southeast director Jennifer Appefeler said, “It was our honor to present the Distinguished Citizen for Art Education to Pamela Kellough. Her hard work and dedication to the arts in our region is truly appreciated."
