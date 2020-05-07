(Editor's Note: This story was recently sent to us and reflects school life prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
As a student here at Piketon High School, I can proudly say that our FFA group and our Agriculture Education class is very well taught by Mrs. Kristen Campbell.
We have recently been observing and learning about our livestock animals such as horses, goats, sheep, cattle, swine and chickens. There have been a lot of people who have taught us about certain livestock animals. Recently, Dr. Luis Rivas, equine veterinarian, presented and taught us a lot about the structure of a horse. Matt Smith and Mrs. Campbell were both kind enough to bring their own horses, Clutch and Cinnamon. Dr. Rivas showed us how to properly perform an ultrasound, how to put in a speculum to work on the inside of a horse's mouth, and he brought in a real bone structure of a horse's leg. Later on, we had two very nice and knowledgeable ladies, Becky Humble and Charity Beekman, teach us about raising goats. They told us how to feed goats, the medicine they use, the structure of a goat and how things work around their farm. Charity also brought in her goat, Little Lindsay, for us to experience being around a goat. A lot of the kids in my class were excited, but most were nervous to go up to these animals. Even in a small village like Piketon that has a lot of agriculture, some kids have never grown up around animals. As a person who has grown up around agriculture, I plan on pursuing this field of study and making a living out of it.
FFA (Future Farmers of America) and Vocational Agriculture have personally taught me a lot by providing a better understanding of the field I want to pursue. I am now more informed about the activities I can participate in, including Explore Ag, Junior Fairboard, The Ohio State Junior Fair Board, being a 4-H member and helping the Farm Bureau. Animal Science is something I have always been interested in, and I plan on helping our community have a better understanding of agriculture. I want to give back to the community that has shaped me to be the person I am today.
