Fluor-BWXT is proud to support the future development of the Village of Piketon with a $25,000 donation to the newly-formed Piketon Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
“Economic development plays a significant role in our local giving, and the Village of Piketon is a priority to Fluor-BWXT,” said Bob Smith, FBP site project director.
The Piketon CIC is a non-profit private business created to serve as the economic development arm of the Village. By looking for opportunities to clear blight from the community, the CIC can purchase and pay for the clean-up of properties and then market them for resale. The first planned project is cleaning up an abandoned gas station at the corner of U.S. Route 23 and Market Street.
“The Community Improvement Corporation will be able to do things the Village is not able to,” said Piketon Mayor and CIC Board President Billy Spencer. “This seed money is a tremendous help in getting us started on these projects.”
Support, like the recent FBP donation, will help serve as a catalyst to help the CIC reach their goals for community improvement.
“Our job as the Village is to provide infrastructure and to make our community worth investing in”, said Jennifer Chandler, Piketon Village Council and CIC board member. “When we make our property more valuable we can bring in more business.”
As part of Fluor-BWXT’s Community Commitment, significant economic investments are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with the Joint Economic Diversification Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO). The goal is to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties.
