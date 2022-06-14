BEAVER — The crackles of lightning touched down at Eastern High School on Monday, resulting in the destruction of the Eagles’ ticket booth.
In addition to those damages, nearly 5,000 Pike County residents were without power as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday according to the website “PowerOutages.Us” A wide majority- north of 4,000- of those without power were American Electric Power customers, part of the more than 158,000 affected statewide as reported by The Columbus Dispatch.
The storm on Monday saw tornado warnings in effect in the county until 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, seeing winds top 60 mph and penny-sized hail.
The Pike County Emergency Management Agency reported many downed trees and damage in a Facebook post Monday evening. EMA Director Tim Dickerson worked alongside local fire departments, MedCare EMS, the Pike County Sheriff's Office, and other first responders.
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
Several roads were deemed impassible due to the damage, but no injuries were reported as of Monday evening. With many relying on generators, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends that use of the equipment be done outside and not inside inside homes, garages, crawlspaces, sheds or similar areas. According to the EPA, carbon monoxide (CO) can quickly build up in these areas and can linger for hours, even after the generator has shut off. Because it is impossible to see, taste or smell the toxic fumes, CO can kill you before you are aware it is in your home. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 90's in Pike County through Thursday. With that in mind, AAA East Central is reminding motorists about the dangers of leaving children and pets in a hot car. Per a press release, the AAA says the temperature inside a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees and become deadly within only 10 minutes. "A child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult's and when a child is left in a hot vehicle, the situation could become life-threatening very quickly," says Lori Cook, safety advisor, AAA East Central. "As parents, caregivers and bystanders, we all play a role in making sure children and animals are protected from these dangerous conditions."
Pets are also at danger to heatstroke which can lead to irreversible organ damage, heat stroke, brain damage and, in extreme cases, death.
Pet owners are told to watch for the signs of heatstroke in dogs and cats such as panting, excessive drooling, vomiting, reddened gums and tongue, rapid heart rate, and wobbly, uncoordinated movement.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
