WAVERLY, Ohio — (Sept. 12, 2019) — In August 2019, Fruth Pharmacy said farewell to Delbert Brown. Delbert will retire after serving 26 years as a pharmacist for the Waverly location.
Delbert began his pharmacy career in 1973 with Kegley Drugs. In April of 1993, Kegley Drugs was sold to Jack Fruth, owner of Fruth Pharmacy. After 20 years with Kegley, Fruth asked Delbert to continue his career with Fruth Pharmacy.
“I wish everyone at the Waverly location well. I would like to thank Fruth for allowing me to work with them and to serve people together,” Delbert shared.
Sherre’ Chancey, Waverly store manager, spoke about Delbert’s service, “I have only had the pleasure of working with Delbert for the last three years. I have known him since I was a child. I’d go into Kegley’s to get a milkshake. Milkshakes were served back by the pharmacy area. Delbert always made it a point to come out and talk to people. Delbert has been a great asset to our Waverly store. He has seen a lot of changes over the years and his steadfastness and work energy haven't wavered. Delbert is very pleasant to work with and has such a great work attitude. He extends that energy to his pharmacy staff and teaches them how to handle a hard day."
"I have enjoyed working with Delbert and I will miss his sense of humor, his lightheartedness and the care he has shown our customers,” Sherre’ concluded.
Congratulations to Delbert and best wishes!
Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned company. Currently, Fruth Pharmacy has 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.
