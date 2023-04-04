CHILLICOTHE (April 4, 2023) – Adena Health’s Jerry Tapp has come a long way over the last quarter century of his life – and that’s saying something for someone who finds enjoyment in running 26.2-mile race courses around the world.

As the lead nurse practitioner in cardiology and Waverly native prepares to compete in his fourth straight Boston Marathon April 17, he completed a personal quarter-century journey in early March in Tokyo, Japan, reaching a pinnacle only about 10,000 marathon runners have ever reached and landing him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.


