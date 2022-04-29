BAINBRIDGE — The Thunder in the Hills wild turkey hunt was held for the fifth year at Pike State Forest recently. Fourteen hunters participated, and two turkeys were harvested during the event.
The ODNR Division of Forestry hosted the event with cooperation from the Clinton County Chapter of the NWTF and the ODNR Divisions of Wildlife, and Parks and Watercraft. Approximately 50 organizations assisted with donations and volunteers.
“Forest management ensures natural tree regeneration and diverse habitat, and wild turkeys are among the many forest wildlife species that have certainly benefited,” said Dan Balser, chief of the Division of Forestry. “We are fortunate to be able to share these hunting opportunities with a great group of hunters and the many partners who make these weekends special for us all.”
Hunters at both events provided their own shotguns and ammunition, as well as the necessary licenses and permits. Guides were provided for each hunter. The participating hunters were from various parts of Ohio, with several being disabled veterans.
