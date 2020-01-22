Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine will visit the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library on Friday, Jan. 24, for a press conference and a reading.
According to Jessica Jones, public services coordinator at the library, DeWine will arrive at the library at 9:30 a.m.
The event, titled “Presenting Story Time with Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine”, is part of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library project, said Jones.
“Dolly Parton and DeWine have partnered with the Easter Seals in order to offer this program in several counties in Ohio, including the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library,” said Jones. “The Ohio Governor’s Office, Ohio First Lady, and Parton have teamed up to bring books to children across Ohio.”
Natosha Massie, executive director of the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library, says DeWine is visiting the library to “introduce the newly-launched program” in the community by meeting those in attendance and “reading to our children.”
“She will discuss the Governor’s Imagination Library initiative as well as read a story to the children in attendance,” Massie said. “The Pike County Library was personally chosen by Mrs. DeWine as a place to host the event. We ask all who share a love of reading, community, and educational opportunities to join us for this special event.”
