Fire Scene

The scene of a fire at 16129 State Route 772 in Waverly (Pike County).

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant mobile home in Waverly (Pike County).

The fire was reported by a neighbor at 10:45 p.m. March 16 at 16129 State Route 772. The Pebble Township Fire Department was called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Pike County Sheriff’s office. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

