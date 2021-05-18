The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 numbers for the county on Monday of this week.
The Health District reported that there were seven new cases in the county as of Monday and there had been four new recoveries and one additional COVID patient had been released from the hospital.
As of Monday there were 11 active cases in the county and one COVID patient being hospitalized. As for an update on the vaccination effort, the Health District reports that there have been 13,047 vaccines administered throughout the county to this point.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,451 cases reported in the county and a total of 34 coronavirus related deaths reported in Pike County.
All statistics are courtesy of County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster and the Pike Co. General Health District Facebook page.
