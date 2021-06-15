The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 numbers for the county on Friday, June 11, 2021.
The Health District reported that the total number of active cases was down two from the previous report to eight.
As of Friday, along with the eight active cases, there was one COVID patient being hospitalized. As for an update on the vaccination effort, the Health District reports that there have been 13,503 vaccines administered throughout the county to this point.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,488 cases reported in the county and the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Pike County is now up one to 36.
As for the latest COVID-19 related death in the county, the Health District released the following statement via their Facebook page on Thursday, “Pike County Confirms 36th COVID-19 Related Death: The Pike County General Health District is reporting its 36th COVID-19 related death. The deceased individual was a female in her 40’s, and passed away at the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. Please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one. As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure. No other information will be released at this time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.