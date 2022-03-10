1. Locals invited to Bristol Village forum regarding possible Chillicothe VA closing
Next Thursday, veterans and concerned citizens are invited to a forum to be held at Bristol Village following reports that the Chillicothe Veteran’s Administration hospital and facility could be closing.
The meeting will be held at the Glenn Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.
2. Ducky Derby coming next month
On April 2, the Waverly Lions will be hosting the drawing for the Ducky Derby virtually on its Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
Those wishing to participate are told to reach out to a Lions Club member or send us a message for a chance at $6,000 in cash prizes.
3. March 13 in History
On March 13, 1918, Women were scheduled to march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York due to a shortage of men. On March 13, 1941, Hitler issued an edict calling for an invasion of the Soviet Union. On March 13, 1974, Arab nations decided to end the oil embargo on the United States. On March 13, 1991, Exxon paid $1 billion in fines and costs for the clean-up of the Alaskan oil spill.
