PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT
Feb. 1, 2021
David D. Irvine - Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Danny L. Vickroy Jr. - Driving under suspension (2X), no operator’s license, and hit and skip. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
PIKE COUNTY COURT
Feb. 1, 2021
Derrick A. Stulley - Domestic violence (2X). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Derrick A. Stulley - Assault (2X). Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program) and shall refrain from all contact with Alexis Kuhbander. $200 in court costs.
Risbey C. Hoover - Domestic violence (2X) and disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Colton K. Greene - Criminal damages. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Austin Taylor in the amount of $1,900.61 and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Austin Taylor. $100 in court costs.
Ernest J. Erwin - Driving under suspension — violation registration. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Ernest J. Erwin - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program). Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Kaitlin Livingston. $100 in court costs.
Ernest J. Erwin - Illegal restraint. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Erica D. Long - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
James M. Howard Jr. - Receiving. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from Melissa Montgomery and Linda Frazier. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 921 Posey Ridge Road, Beaver, Ohio 45613 and 763 Dewey Extension Road, Minford, Ohio 45653. $100 in court costs. 60 jail days.
James M. Howard Jr. - Receiving, possession of drug instruments and counterfeit controlled substance. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
James M. Howard Jr. - Theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Charles J. Sowers - Driving under suspension (OVI). Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may schedule jail time through probation department. The court further orders that the defendant’s vehicle shall be immobilized and vehicle tags impounded for a period of 30 days. $250 fine. $100 in court costs.
Charles J. Sowers - Left of center. Pled no contest. Found guilty.
Shawn D. Walls - Non. comp. license suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Sheriff shall release .9mm Ruger to defendant. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Randall C. Vanlieu - Driving under suspension — child support. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall serve 12 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Randall C. Vanlieu - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
