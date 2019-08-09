Scioto Valley Local Schools will hold their annual open house on Monday, Aug. 12. Jasper Elementary (grades Pre K-5) will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. offering free hair cuts, school supplies, and shave ice for Jasper students. Additional shave ice may be purchased for $2. Bus drivers will be available at both buildings to answer routing questions, and a bus will be available to tour. There will also be someone doing fingerprinting for childhood safety.

Atomic Credit Union will be available to sign up student accounts. A parent needs a driver’s license or state ID card for this.

Piketon High School (grades 6-12) will be open from 4 to 6 p.m.

