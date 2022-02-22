{ol}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Winter hike scheduled at Lake Katharine{/li}{/ol}
{p dir=”ltr”}Please join us for a family friendly 5-hour event on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoying the beauty of winter at the scenic Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve. Multiple naturalists will be stationed along 1.7 miles of trails to interpret some of the most interesting features of the preserve. Hot cocoa will be provided by the Friends of Lake Katharine.
{p dir=”ltr”}The preserve is located on 1703 Lake Katharine Rd. in Jackson. All are asked to dress for the weather.
{ol start=”2”}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Nine additional COVID-19 deaths reported by PCGHD{/li}{/ol}
{p dir=”ltr”}On Tuesday, the Pike County General Health District reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths- bringing the county total to 109. The deceased individuals were one male in his 90s, three females in their 80s, two men and one woman in their 70s, one female in her 60s, and another female in her 40s.
{ol start=”3”}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Feb. 23 in History{/li}{/ol}
{p dir=”ltr”}On Feb. 23, 1846, The Liberty Bell tolled for the last time, to mark George Washington’s birthday. On Feb. 23, 1942, A Japanese submarine shelled an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, California, the first Axis bombs to hit American soil. On Feb. 23, 1945, U.S. Marines planted an American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. On Feb. 23, 1954, Mass innoculation began as Salk’s polio vaccine was given to children for the first time.
{p dir=”ltr”}This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.