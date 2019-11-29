The Pike County Genealogy Society held its annual luncheon at El Charro's Restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 9. Following lunch, President Karen Vandegriff announced the names of those members who had completed applications and necessary paperwork to prove that they were descended from ancestors who lived in Pike County at significant periods in history. It was announced that Cheryl Jenkins Bircher had completed proof that she was the descendant of Airhart Glaze, a man who lived in Pike County in the very early years of Ohio Statehood (prior to 1825). Thus, she now is a member of the First Families of Pike County Honorary Society.
Rebecca Harris Wilburn and Stephanie Cruise Wilburn were presented as new members of The Civil War Families of Pike County, having proven descendancy from Earl Webster Vandegriff, a Civil War soldier who had resided in Pike County. Karen Vandegriff had completed application and paperwork to prove collateral descendancy from Daniel Pry II, who was a Civil War soldier.
All four of the ladies received certificates of membership in the honorary societies.
In other business, Delmar Burkitt was elected to a two-year term as president and Carla Dunham was elected to a two-year term as vice president. They will assume their new duties as of Jan. 1, 2020.
The society will meet at 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month beginning in January in the basement meeting room at the Pike County Library in Waverly. Special luncheon meeting will be held in November 2020. December meetings are not held. Interested parties are always welcome to attend meetings and to become members.
