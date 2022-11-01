COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixteen rural Ohio school districts, their corresponding counties, and townships will share $1,578,538 from the harvest of timber from Ohio’s state forests through the Trees to Textbooks program, which operates as part of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry.

“ODNR’s sustainable management of natural resources makes programs like this possible,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “We believe in the power of education, which is why we find it important to give back to local schools.”


