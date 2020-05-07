Atomic Credit Union would like to congratulate all of the 2019/2020 high school graduates. Given the circumstances of COVID-19 this year, you all have overcome some very rare obstacles and we, along with all other community members, are very proud of you!
The purpose of the Atomic Credit Union scholarship program is to provide financial assistance to graduating high school seniors who wish to further their education. This year alone, Atomic has provided $25,000 in scholarship money to 50 students in Southeastern Ohio!
With that being said, we would like to congratulate the following Atomic Credit Union Scholarship recipients:
• Chillicothe High School – Patrick Tracey
• Eastern High School – Andrew Cochenour, Grace Pennington and Gracie Turner
• Huntington High School – Lauryl Shope
• Jackson High School – Allie Kuhner, Emma Wiley, Griffin Brown, Madison Ephlin, Meranda Coleman and Reagan Hall
• Logan High School – Kaylie McCune, Emma Moll and Amber Wolfe
• Northwest High School – Donna Osborn, Eva Reyes and Kariann Lawson
• Oak Hill High School – Amber Burton, Lucas Stewart and Michael Caldwell
• Paint Valley High School – Alisha Kellough
• Pickaway-Ross CTC – Kaitlin Edwards
• Pike Christian Academy – Abbigail Montgomery and Nathanial Burchett
• Pike CTC – Darrian Johnson, Drew Thornsberry, Joshua Amato and Tammy Johnson
• Piketon High School – Chloe D’Amico, Lauren Carter and Madison Sowards
• South Webster Jr/Sr High School – Baylee Cox, Katie McCoy and Shelby Cornell
• Unioto High School – Luke Rippeth, Maria Difrango and Ty Schobelock
• Valley High School – Breanna Call, Christopher Williams and Rylie Smith
• Vinton County High School – Jade Kempton-Trainer
• Waverly High School – Montana Beekman, Morgan Cox and Sarah Crabtree
• Wellston High School – Grace Potter, Kylee Hendershott and Shania Gross
• Western High School – Chelsey Penwell, Coleman Gibson and Erika Gray
All scholarship recipients must send their proof of enrollment to Marketing Manager, Lindsey Denney, via email at ldenney@atomiccu.com
Atomic Credit Union serves over 54,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education, Andy Eisnaugle, at 800.652.2328 extension 1265.
Atomic Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA.
