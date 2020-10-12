A stage collapse during Horror at Dogwood Pass reportedly resulted in injuries.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, on Saturday night, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m., Pike County Dispatch received a call reporting a stage had collapsed at Dogwood Pass, 722 Adams Road, Beaver.
"It was reported there were two people with broken legs, one person with a head injury, and one person was having seizures possibly due to a head injuy," Sheriff Nelson stated. "Both USEC and Beaver Fire Departments responded to the scene along with Pike County EMS Squads 3, 4 and 7. Portsmouth Ambulance and Med Care Ambulance responded to the scene as well.
"Both MedFlight and AIREVAC were called but were unable to fly due to conditions."
