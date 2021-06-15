Tiffany Burkitt

The Community Action Committee of Pike County Congratulates Tiffany Burkitt on being selected to receive the COAD David V. Stivison Appalachia Community Action Scholarship! $500 is being awarded from COAD in cooperation with Community Action Committee of Pike County contributing $1,000; for a total scholarship award of $1,500. Tiffany is a graduate of Eastern High School and will be attending Shawnee State University this fall majoring in electrical mechanical engineering.

