BAINBRIDGE — Summer is officially here, bringing with its warm weather ample opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.
At Pike Lake State Park, located at 1847 Pike Lake Rd. in Bainbridge, there are events daily now through the end of August open to all.
Those events are as followed:
SUNDAY
- 11 a.m. Backbone not Required! - Come learn about invertebrates and how they make it in the natural world without a spine, meet in front of the camp store.
- 2 p.m. Invaders from space(s) - Join Naturalist Gwen to discover the invasive species to look out for in our area and how to battle them! Meet at the Lakeside shelter.
- 4 p.m. Tree ID - Join the naturalist by the Lakeside shelter to go on a short walk to discover how to ID different types of trees in Ohio!
MONDAY
- 1 p.m. Marvelous Mammals - Join us to learn all about the mammals you can see in the area! Meet in front of the camp store.
- 3 p.m. Animal Tracks and Funky Foot Facts Come hang out with Naturalist Gwen to learn all about our creatures different kinds of feet, what makes them unique, and see if you can match the foot to the habitat! Meet at the Lakeside shelter
- 6 p.m. Naturalist's Talk Hike - Join the Naturalist in front of the camp store to set off on a hike and learn something new each week!
TUESDAY
- 4 p.m. Air Rifles - Meet behind the Office for some safety pointers followed by some "range time."
- 7 p.m. "Snakes Alive" - Meet at the lakeside shelter for some fun facts and hopefully a better understanding of these ancient creatures.
- 9 p.m. "Tales from Pike's Past" - Meet at the lakeside shelter and hear a real old-time storyteller weave his tales.
WEDNESDAY
- 4 p.m. "Archery 101" - Meet behind the Office for some basic instructions followed by some shooting time. Participants need to pull a 20 lb. bow. Recommended for children over 7 years old.
- 7p.m. "Kayaking" - Meet by the boat docks for some basic instructions followed by a trip around the lake. Recommended for children older than 7 years of age, participants should know how to swim. Groups limited to six people at a time.
- 9 p.m. "Night Hike" - Meet under the Buckeye tree behind the office for an extraordinary night-time experience. Please, no flashlights or lite-up shoes.
- 10 p.m. Astronomy - Meet at the lakeside shelter for a "tour of the heavens" and get to see things up close through a reflecting telescope.
THURSDAY
- 4 p.m. "Fishing fun for the Young" - Meet at the Lakeside shelter for some
- fishing fun. Poles and bait provided.
- 7 p.m. "Folklore Hike" Meet under the Buckeye Tree behind the office for an interesting hike featuring local folklore about the forest and the things that live in it.
- 8 p.m. "Crepuscular Canoeing" - Meet by the boat docks and take a leisurely canoe trip as the shadows lengthen and evening wildlife starts to stir. Space is limited.
FRIDAY
- 3 p.m. Sensational Skulls - What makes a carnivore, herbivore, and an omnivore different? Come find out! Meet out front of the camp store.
- 6 p.m. Rainbow Nature Walk - Join Naturalist Gwen at the Lake Shelter on a short walk to see how many colors of the rainbow we can find in nature.
- 7 p.m. Recycled Art in the Park! - Join the Naturalist at the amphitheater to find out the sustainable craft of the week is.
SATURDAY
- 10 a.m. Kayaking at Lake White State Park - meets by the boat ramp, where an exploration of this three-acre lake will ensue. Limit of six people.
- 4 p.m."Archery 101" - Meet behind the Office for some basic instructions followed by some shooting time, Participants need to pull a 20 lb. bow. Recommended for children older than 7 years old.
- 5 p.m. "Air Rifles" - Meet behind the Office for some safety pointers followed by some "range time."
- 7 p.m. "Kayaking" - Meet by the boat docks for some basic instructions followed by a trip around the lake. Recommended for children over 7 years of age, participants should know how to swim. Groups limited to six people at a time.
