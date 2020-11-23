In an effort to protect the health of Veterans and visitors at the Chillicothe VA and Community Clinics, those accessing the VA will be screened for Coronavirus prior to admission onto campus.
The North Entrance at the Chillicothe VA will be closed effective Monday, November 16 at Noon. All incoming and outgoing traffic will use the South or West Gates. Please allow yourself a few extra minutes for possible delays.
Screening questions include:
• Have you experienced any of the following symptoms in the past 48 hours: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea?
• Within the past 14 days, have you been in close physical contact (6 feet or closer for at least 15 minutes) with a person who is known to have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 or with anyone who has any symptoms consistent with COVID-19?
• Are you currently waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test?
Individuals are encouraged to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Please contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing any of the above COVID-like symptoms.
