Chillicothe- The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one car injury crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred on Miller Road near Charleston Pike, in Ross County on December 8, 2020, at approximately 6:20 P.M. A 2021 Freight-liner Semi Truck, driven by Clark W. Amos, 33 years-old, of Winchester, Kentucky, was attempting to turn around onto Charleston Pike from Miller Road. An assisting motorist, Ralph G. Scott, 77 years-old, of Chillicothe, Ohio, stopped to assist the commercial vehicle with backing up onto the roadway. During the assistance, Mr. Scott tripped and fell under the commercial vehicle and was struck while the vehicle was in motion. Mr. Scott was transported to Grant Medical Center by MedFlight for non-life threatening injuries. The Ohio State Patrol was assisted on the scene by Harrison, Liberty, and Springfield Township FD and EMS.
Injury Crash on Miller Rd in Ross County
- Submitted by Ohio State Highway Patrol
